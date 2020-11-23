In the year 2020, I have invented a new word. It’s not in the dictionary yet. But it will be.
The word is “squigged,” and is defined as “the feeling of being uncomfortable.”
Synonyms include weirded-out, grossed-out, freaked-out and generally concerned. Stressed, off-balance, upset, ill at ease and discombobulated also apply.
Pronounced [skwigd], “Squigged” is derived from the words “squid” and “wigged” as in “wigged out.”
The language of origin is English.
Because this word was invented during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is commonly used to refer to health-related concerns.
“Do I feel comfortable with the safety precautions being taken around me, or am I squigged?”
But squigginess isn’t reserved for just Covid. The applications are endless.
Frogs make me squigged. Jello is squiggy. I feel squigged about dying my hair green. All are correct uses.
The word is spreading like wildfire. Or so I tell myself.
So far it’s caught on with friends, family and at work. Someone recently asked me how to spell it. Two g’s, obviously.
Maybe I’m a genius. Maybe I’m a trendsetter. Maybe I have too much time on my hands. The world will never know.
As I continue to plot the worldwide takeover of my new word, I’m realizing how easily we pick up expressions from the people we spend the most time with. And hopefully we have a good one, like squigged, to pass along to them.
Some words of the moment include “brain-exploding,” meaning unfathomable; “sir” as an incredulous response to any person for any reason; and “Why even are?” meaning overall confusion.
These are the words you say when you can’t think of anything else, the phrases that stick in your brain and won’t leave, or expressions so funny you have to steal.
There are also words, invented before this year, that we are using every day, that will make us think of 2020 for the rest of our lives. Words like “quarantine,” “phases,” “mandate,” and “dumpster fire.”
Then there are the words we learn from our kids, our nieces and nephews, our students and friends that are more hip than us. Words like “yeet” or “YOLO.” I am not one of those hip people, who knows what the kids these days are saying. Because I could only think of two examples.
And now you, dear reader, may use the word “squigged” to your heart’s content. I hope it serves you well. And I hope you don’t get squigged about it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.