The Deerfield School District is eyeing a $75,000 purchase of new computers for its staff.
Business manager Doreen Treuden said Deerfield plans every year to make different technology upgrades in the district, including computer labs, Chromebooks for students and other needs.
This year, the district is set to replace 111 desktop computers used by staff in their classrooms and offices.
Treuden said it’s been nine years since these computers were upgraded.
School Board member Lisa Sigurslid asked why it had been so long, and expressed concern over staff not having adequate tools.
Treuden replied that the district was set to upgrade these machines a few years ago, but after a staff survey showed teachers were interested in having portable computers, the district opted to buy Chromebooks for staff instead.
Sigurslid suggested considering a more quality laptop, instead of a desktop, in the future for staff.
Treuden said she’s expecting the cost to be $75,000 maximum, which was in the general fund budget this year.
The board will decide on the purchase on Dec. 21.
