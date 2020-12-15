Cambridge’s Ezra Stein and Ryan Lund have been named to the 2020 Associated Press All-State Football Team.
Both were selected honorable mention.
Stein earned honors at quarterback, inside linebacker and placekicker.
For the second year in a row Stein earned first-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference honors at both quarterback and inside linebacker, and after being named second-team kicker as a junior he was upgraded to the first team his senior season.
On offense, the 6-0, 200-pound Stein completed 40-of-89 passes for 609 yards and four touchdowns, and gained 443 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground. On defense, he led the team with 53 tackles and added eight tackles for a loss. And as a kicker he was perfect, making all 22 of his extra-point kicks and was 3-for-3 on field goals.
Lund was named AP All-State on both sides of the line. The 6-4, 300-pound four-year starter was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year for the second straight season, helping the Blue Jays average 25.4 points per game and 235.6 yards per contest. On the defensive side, the down lineman made 37 tackles including five tackles for a loss.
With Stein and Lund leading the way, Cambridge finished 4-1 in their first year back in the ESC since the 1980s, and went 6-2 overall during the modified Wisconsin high school football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
