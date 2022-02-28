Cambridge-Deerfield senior menus March 4 - March 11

CAMBRIDGE CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
The next luncheon will be Wed., March 9 — St. Patty’s Day Celebration at Keystone Grill with Corned Beef & Cabbage and music by Irish musician Kara Rogers.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.
McFarland Senior Outreach Director Lori Andersen said “limited in-person dining” will resume on Tuesday, March 1, after two years of drive-up-only meals. A limit of eight people will be allowed to eat in-person, and a reservation will be required by calling Andersen at (608) 838-7117.
“Those who are hesitant to return,” and those who call for a reservation after the eight-attendee limit is reached can still receive a drive-up meal, Andersen said. A reservation is also still be required for drive-up, by calling (608) 838-7117.
Andersen said the hope is to “gradually add more folks until we return to full capacity by mid-April.” The suggested donation for a meal is $4.
Friday, March 4
Bone-in BBQ Chicken
Baked Potato
Sour Cream
Whole wheat bread w/butter
Banana
Apple Pie bar
MO — Veggie BBQ chicken in BBQ sauce
NCS — Cinnamon applesauce
Tuesday, March 8
Roast turkey in gravy
NAS – No Gravy
Cranberry stuffing
3 beans salad
NAS — green beans
Yam bake
Pears
Frosted pumpkin bar
SALAD OPTION — Hummus Platter
MO — Veggie Chicken in gravy
NCS — pineapple
Friday, March 11
Lemon dill baked fish
Tarter sauce
Baked potato
Sour cream
Coleslaw
Whole wheat bread
Butter
Marble loaf cake
MO — Multigrain burger
NCS — SF Cookie
DEERFIELD DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested. Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.