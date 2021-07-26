The Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP) is partnering with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) to resurrect the Lake Ripley Ride in Cambridge on July 31, 2020. This is the 9th ride Cambridge CAP has put on, starting back in 2012. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus, and special precautions are still being taken this year.
“We’ve taken a lot of precautions,” Joe Brady, a Cambridge CAP organizer of the event, said. “People are understandably cautious and nervous about COVID. The post-ride meal now comes in box lunches instead of the typical cafeteria method we used before. Everything is outside and we encourage staying distant. We’re hoping to make it an inviting environment for those that remain cautious.”
Beyond COVID precautions, Cambridge CAP has taken plenty of other measures to make everyone feel included. There are three different ride length options. The 18-mile option is described as “mainly flat” and is a good option for families. If that seems too easy, the 40-mile route throws in some hills and presents more of a challenge. For the ambitious riders, the 62-mile route is the most challenging option. All three trek through the scenic sights of not only Cambridge, but also Lake Mills, Deerfield, and Rockdale.
“The ride itself is beautiful,” Brady said. “It appeals to all types of cyclists. There are long stretches of quiet, country roads for participants to ride on. It’s a nice ride, whether you’re experienced or not.”
Post-race activities include swimming and a tasty meal put on by the Cambridge Lions Club. All proceeds will be split between bettering the Cambridge CAP, to fund future events like the Lake Ripley Ride, and the JDRF to support the fight against diabetes in our youth.
“There’s just a lot of friendly people out here,” Brady said. “This ride offers a lot of things to many people in a variety of ways. It’s a great ride for a great cause.”
The ride starts in Ripley Park in Cambridge at 7 a.m. CDT, lasting until about noon. The cost for adults is $45 preorder or $49 for day-of purchase. Children 12 and under ride for $15, but the price bumps to $20 if paid day-of. A $60 VIP option exists for adults, which includes an engraved pint glass with both the JDRF and Lake Ripley Ride logos, plus an extra drink ticket.
Additional information can be found at http://www.cambridgecap.net/adult-athletic/lake-ripley-ride/.