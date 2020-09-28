Thursday, Oct. 1
Asian chicken rice bowl, three cheese calzone, broccoli, cucumber slices, strawberry cup
Friday, Oct. 2
Breaded chicken patty, three cheese calzone, baked beans, baby carrots, strawberry applesauce cup, rice krispies
Monday, Oct. 5
Stuffed crust cheese pizza, roasted garlic herb potatoes, baby carrots, pears, bun
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Chicken enchilada, stuffed crust cheese pizza, black beans, baby carrots, peaches
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Lasagna roll up, stuffed crust cheese pizza, steamed cauliflower, baby carrots, pineapple
Thursday, Oct. 8
Sloppy Joe on bun, stuffed crust cheese pizza, corn, baby carrots, apple slices in a bag
Friday, Oct. 9
Hot dog, stuffed crust cheese pizza, broccoli, baby carrots, mixed fruit, strawberry cookie
