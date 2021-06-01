Local high school graduations are Sunday

Both Deerfield High School and Cambridge High School will celebrate an in-person graduation on Sunday, June 6.
Cambridge
Cambridge High School’s graduation ceremony will be held in the football stadium, at 403 Blue Jay Way, at 2 p.m. on June 6.
The ceremony will be moved indoors to the CHS large gym in the case of rain, CHS principal Keith Schneider said. If it rains, each student will get eight tickets to the indoor ceremony.
Last year, CHS held a virtual graduation ceremony the first weekend in June and a socially-distanced outdoor graduation in late July, due to COVID-19.
The Class of 2021 valedictorian is Randi Stockwell, and the salutatorian is Oliver Kozler.
Deerfield
Deerfield High School will also hold an outdoor graduation on June 6 at 1 p.m. in the John Polzin Stadium, 300 Simonson Blvd.
The class of 2021 co-valedictorians are Hailey Thompson and Lilia Moynihan, and the salutatorian is Dani Ament.
Usually, graduation is held in the DHS gym, but Superintendent Michelle Jensen recently said that an outdoor ceremony in the stadium would allow students to invite more guests. The ceremony will include the entire graduating class and their guests.
“It will be a really great opportunity for us,” Jensen said. “A really unique tradition.”
Unlike previous years, the ceremony will not be open to the public “because we are just being mindful of crowd size, Jensen said. Admission will be by ticket only, and each graduate will receive up to eight ticketsif outside or six if moved inside due to inclement weather
Jensen said administrators will decide by 9 a.m. on June 6 whether inclement weather will require them to move indoors. If the ceremony is inside, Jensen said attendance will be limited to six tickets per graduate.
Last year’s graduation also looked different than DHS’s typical celebrations. Due to COVID-19, and strict gathering size limits, Deerfield High School held shortened graduation ceremonies for each graduating senior.
Members of the Class of 2020 entered the high school gym one at a time, listened to a short speech, crossed the stage to receive their diplomas and moved the tassels on their caps. In 2020, graduating seniors could bring up to ten guests.