Station building committee recommends studying EMS privatization

A committee charged with reviewing plans to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station has recommended studying the potential privatization of the Cambridge Area EMS.
The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission’s 12-member Building Review Committee voted unanimously on July 8 to send that recommendation to the commission.
The committee made the recommendation as it worked through a series of 10 proposed actions submitted by member Sheila Palinkas.
Additionally, the committee voted to recommend that design-build firm Keller, Inc., remain involved in the anticipated upcoming process to bring a station expansion proposal back to voters in referendums and/or special town voter meetings.
It follows a recent statement from the fire and EMS commission, on retaining Keller, Inc. that so far has been paid only a $1,500 retainer. The firm would ultimately be paid only if the project proceeds to the final design and construction phase, after voter approval.
Cambridge Village Board member Kris Breunig, who has argued that Keller, Inc.’s involvement should have ended with the failure of 3 local station expansion referendums in April, was the sole dissenter on that question.
Committee chair Jim Heinz, of the town of Lake Mills, said the fire and EMS commission’s clear directive at a June 24 meeting was that “Keller is the firm (of choice) through the project, until they decide differently. That’s their choice, not ours.”
Referendums to fund a proposed $6.5 million station expansion failed on April 6 in the village of Cambridge, town of Christiana and town of Oakland. They passed in the village of Rockdale and town of Lake Mills.
The five municipalities have long shared the annual cost of providing fire and EMS service in the Cambridge area, and each has a seat on the fire and EMS commission. The 5 had been proposed to split the $6.5 million cost of roughly tripling the size of the existing station on West Main Street in Cambridge, and to spread it out onto the adjacent site of a pizza restaurant and small house.
The fire and EMS commission formed the Building Review Committee to bring back a revised plan that was more palatable to voters. The committee has been meeting since May.
Any issues beyond the station expansion, including consideration of EMS privatization, must be passed on to the commission, Heinz said.
“We are to put a new set of eyes on the needs assessments and to make any suggestions or corrections,” Heinz said. “We have not authority,” to make more than a recommendation on other issues, he said.
EMS privatizationCommittee member Ted Vratny, of the town of Oakland, called EMS privatization “a recommendation that we would be right to ask the fire commission to look at,” given that the commission last did so at least 5 years ago.
“It’s a different time,” Vratny said. “It’s time to take a look at this.”
Fire Chief Terry Johnson said, however, he didn’t believe reviewing the scope and cost of the station expansion — the committee’s stated focus — would be affected much by further investigating EMS privatization.
“It’s got no bearing on our plan; the building would have to be built more or less the same way,” Johnson said.
And Cambridge paramedic Cindy Gustavson said she would take any suggestion of privatizing the EMS “personally, because it means I lose my job.”
Gustavson predicted problems with the two private area ambulance services named in recent committee conversation, including that they are more focused on inter-facility transports than on emergency calls.
Mission statementIn response to requests from some members of the committee, Heinz also said he would ask the fire and EMS commission to formally adopt a mission station for the group.
And the committee on July 8 affirmed that is was done reviewing a needs assessment prepared by Keller, Inc., in January 2020. It said that, basically, what was laid out in the plan meets the needs of the fire and EMS departments into the future.
“Let’s accept the fact that the needs assessment is, for the most part, valid,” Vratny said.
Committee members said, however, that there may nevertheless be room to trim some square footage.
The committee said it would dig into that trimming at its next meeting, set for Thursday, July 22 at 5 p.m. at the fire and EMS station. Its meetings are open to the public.
The full fire and EMS commission next meets on Thursday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakland Town Hall.
Cost trims Discussion on July 8 and at recent meetings has focused on possibly reducing the expanded station’s number of restroom and/or sleeping rooms; potentially saving space by relocating exercise equipment to a mezzanine overlooking the apparatus bay rather than having a dedicated workout room on the ground floor; and eliminating a conference room.
Some committee members also on July 8 asked for copies of an earlier needs assessment prepared by River Architects, before Keller was engaged.
“I think it would be useful information for the committee to have,” Breunig said.
Johnson said he only has one print copy and he would see about duplicating it.
Johnson called any reduction in sleeping rooms “quite shortsighted” and said it would hurt future recruiting and retention.
“Eventually we are going to need those 8 sleeping rooms. What are we going to do without a conference room 10 or 15 years down the road?” Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov agreed. “What are we going to do without an exercise room? If you think the demand now for these amenities is great, wait until 15 or 20 years from now.”
Bruenig responded that short-term affordability is more of a concern now to some local voters than long-term recruiting and retention.
“They are not thinking 30-40-50 years from now. They are thinking ‘how is this going to affect me for the next 20 years? What’s coming out of my pocketbook?’” Breunig said. “How do we sell it to them?”