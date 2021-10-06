Thurs., Oct. 7
BBQ rib patty sandwich, pepperoni pizza slice, cucumber slices, corn, apple slices
Fri., Oct. 8
Stromboli, pepperoni pizza slice, broccoli, cucumber slices, SideKick’s slushie
Mon., Oct. 11
Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, three cheese calzone, refried beans, baby carrots, diced peaches
Tues., Oct. 12
Swedish meatballs, three cheese calzone, baby carrots, broccoli, applesauce, wheat dinner roll
Wed., Oct. 13
Walking taco, corn, baby carrots, pears
Thurs., Oct. 14
BBQ pulled pork sandwich, three cheese calzone, glazed carrots, cucumber slices, apples