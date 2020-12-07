VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Plan Commission

Monday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Finance Committee

Monday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

Town Board

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Cambridge School District

Board of Education

Monday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., video conference

Deerfield School District

Board of Education

Monday, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School Commons

