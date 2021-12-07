McKinney, Ratcliff announce intent to run for Dane County Board seat 36

Monona Grove School Board Vice President Andrew McKinney and incumbent Dane County Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff both plan to run for Dane County Board in the 2022 spring election.
The two will vye to represent Cottage Grove in district 36, an office held by Ratcliff since 2018 that encompasses the village and town of Cottage Grove, the town of Pleasant Springs and a portion of the town of Sun Prairie.
McKinney is no stranger to running in local elections, having run for Cottage Grove Town Board in 2021 and state senate in 2020. He said his decision to run for Dane County Board in 2022 is rooted in a passion for his community.
“All I want to do is serve my community here in Cottage Grove,” said McKinney. “I love this community, and I also want to expand out and help other Dane County communities, too.”
A four-year incumbent, Ratcliff said she’s seeking reelection to finish what she’s already started as a county board supervisor. She also currently serves as a village trustee on the Cottage Grove Village Board.
“There’s still some unfinished work, as far as things that I’ve started that I’d like to see through in the budget this year,” said Ratcliff. “I’ve enjoyed my time on the board, and I want to continue representing my community.”
Ratcliff said that unfinished work includes her role as chair of the county’s broadband taskforce, a group formed by the county to expand internet access across rural areas of Dane County. She is also chair of the board’s public works and transportation committee.
Hoping to use his experience as a school board member and military veteran, McKinney said if he’s elected to the county board, he plans to hold county officials accountable.
“On the school board, I oversee the superintendent and make sure that he or she is serving the people, and that everyone is doing what they can to educate our kids,” said McKinney. “As a county board supervisor, I would want to make sure that our Dane County Executive is doing their job to ensure the county is getting the funds available to do what we can to better the community.”
Ratcliff, who is also running for reelection to village board, said she views her dual roles as a trustee and county supervisor as one of her strengths.
“I see holding both offices as just a benefit to residents,” she said. “It’s really allowed me to be able to represent my district a lot better by knowing firsthand what goes on at the local level. By being on the village board, I can understand the local issues that much better.”
McKinney answered similarly when asked how his role as school board vice president would intersect with his potential role as a county board supervisor.
“I’m a two-time president, now two-time vice president, so that shows that I have the leadership skills to work with people,” said McKinney. “We won’t agree on everything but… I’m always willing to listen, to learn, and also to come up with solutions for a win-win for the people. It’s what I’ve done on the school board, and I want to keep on doing it now for Dane County.”
McKinney and Ratcliff will need to collect a minimum of 50 and a maximum of 200 signatures between Dec. 1 and Jan. 4 in order to qualify for the race. Only people who live in their supervisory district will be allowed to sign the candidates’ nomination papers.
Incumbents Patrick Miles and Sarah Smith, who represent McFarland and Monona respectively on the county board, also plan to run for reelection but are currently uncontested.
The election will take place on Tuesday, April 5 2022.