The Deerfield High School Student Council is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the high school commons. The need for blood remains great so please consider giving the gift of life. Go to the Red Cross website to sign up or donate or call 1 (800) 733-2767. Be sure to indicate if those donating are donating blood or double red cells.
CAMBRIDGE
Open School Board Member Positions
The election of School Board representatives for the School District of Cambridge will take place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
There are two (2) Board seats up for election. Seats are for a 3-year term of office beginning April 25, 2022 thru April 28, 2025. The seats are currently held by Mike Huffman and Courtney Reed Jenkins. Seated Board Members have until Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 to declare their intention to run again for another term or file notice of non-candidacy.
Anyone interested in running for the School Board must complete and file at the District Office by 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, a Campaign Registration Statement and a Declaration of Candidacy. These forms are available at the District Office, along with an information packet for potential candidates — 403 Blue Jay Way, or by contacting (608) 423-4345, ext. 4107.