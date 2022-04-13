A blind man walked these parts in the early days of immigration. From the family farm in Oakland to Christiana Post Office, then situated at the south end of Water Street in Rockdale, he made the trek unassisted, except for a keen mind, an incredible memory, and a walking stick.
Born in Norway in 1843, Henry Hendrickson became blind at six months with a wasting fever, and was given up for dead until his eyelids fluttered in the coffin. At age four, he sailed with his family from Valders to America, via steamer to Milwaukee, then trekked overland to their 200-acre farm a few miles southeast of Rockdale.
The tale had been lost to the ages, until his book, self-published in 1879, came to light in recent years. The first half of his truly remarkable life is told in “Out From The Darkness, An Autobiography: Unfolding The Life Story And Singular Vicissitudes Of A Scandinavian Bartimaeus.”
On the farm, his childhood foibles would match the best stories of normally abled boys. Told to stay away from the well, he fell in, forty feet down. Not liking one of the farmhands pitching hay, he crawled into the stack, poked the man in the leg with a knitting needle then crawled back in, several times. On a walk to Rockdale for mail, he tripped over a cow lying in the path, fell astride her back, and went for a wild ride unit she tripped in a ditch and pitched Henry face-first into a gravel pit.
But education was lacking, with Henry not speaking English, the nearest school over two miles away, and no teachers to meet his needs. Instead he relied on an older sister to guide him – and prepare him to grow into a well-educated blind man. At age seven, Henry entered the school for the blind at Janesville. At age 17 in 1861, he graduated early to begin a successful life making and selling high-quality corn brooms, a skill he learned at the school.
His business ventures began with his first crop of broom corn, a type of sorghum, at Hillside, south of Rockdale, and ranged to shops in Fort Atkinson, St. Louis, Chicago, and LaCrosse. There he married Walborg, the daughter of “one of the most extensive dry-goods merchants in Christiania” (Oslo). Travels included Milwaukee, New York, and several return trips to Christiana, Oakland, and Albion, where he raised four daughters in “our little academy” on the shore of Rice Lake.
His book recounts in great detail his ups and downs, struggles and successes, a spiritual awakening and conversion to Christianity, and most importantly, his sharp observations, deep insight into humanity, wise philosophical renderings, and “sight” as a blind man – “I seem to live in unvarying brightness.” Later volumes would portray his far-reaching travels to give lectures on success as an educated blind man.
Henry’s presence lives on in the greater Rockdale area. His parents Ole and Guri Hendrickson and a sister Julia are buried behind the upper church at East Koshkonong, where his father and six other men built the stone church that replaced the first log building. Another sister Rachel and her husband are buried in Rockdale, where Hendrickson descendants are active in the church.
And his great friend and mentor, Rasmus Bjorn Anderson, is memorialized on a stone monument in the center of the village.