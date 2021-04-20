Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in Wisconsin is Saturday April 24.

Locally, there will be a prescription drug take-back day at the Deerfield Police Department, 7 W. Deerfield Street, on Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said that these events hope to “provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while educating the public on the potential abuse of these medications.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice website said that participants bring prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medications. Do not bring illegal drugs, needles, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials, mercury thermometers, personal care products or household hazardous waste.

For questions, please contact Danielle Long at longdb@doj.state.wi.us or (414) 403-4437

