Cambridge, Deerfield among Dane County school districts awarded driver's education funds

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has announced that nearly $188,000 will be awarded to 13 local school districts and two local organizations to help teenagers and young adults who otherwise could not afford driver’s education an opportunity to earn their licenses.
Parisi started the program in the Madison Metropolitan School District in the summer of 2015, helping 100 young people each year earn their driver’s license without their families having to worry about how to afford the more than $400 price tag of the course. Since then, the program has expanded to include 13 school districts and two local organizations.
“Earning a driver’s license plays a key role in providing the opportunity Dane County’s younger residents need to avoid limitations in employment and economic standing,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial impact it has had on countless families across our community, it’s critical we provide ways for those who may not otherwise be able to afford the cost of driver’s education the opportunity to earn their license.”
The school districts of Cambridge, Deerfield, DeForest, Madison, Marshall, McFarland, Middleton/Cross Plains, Monona Grove, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waunakee, and Wisconsin Heights, along with the Dane County School Consortium and Operation Fresh Start participate in the partnership. More than 1,100 young people have joined the program since 2017. 248 students enrolled in the program for the 2020-2021 school year, and 85 of them have already received their license.
In 2020, Dane County began to partner with Operation Fresh Start to help high school graduates who do not have a driver’s license complete the process. Through this effort, a greater number of young adults will learn how to drive—opening the doors of opportunity to more Dane County residents.
Those receiving grants:
Cambridge School District ($4,250)
Dane County School Consortium ($1,650)
Deerfield School District ($8,000)
DeForest School District ($8,000)
Madison School District ($50,368)
Marshall School District ($8,000)
McFarland School District ($13,185)
Middleton/Cross Plains schools ($11,000)
Monona Grove schools ($5,000)
Operation Fresh Start ($47,448)
Oregon School District ($5,500)
Sun Prairie School District ($6,000)Verona School District ($11,000)
Waunakee School District ($4,500
Wisconsin Heights schools ($4,000)