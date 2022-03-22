Approve expansion of the Cambridge fire and EMS station

A year after shooting down previous referendums, Cambridge, Oakland and Christiana voters will be asked again in coming weeks to vote on enlarging and modernizing the fire and EMS station on West Main Street in Cambridge.
Some town and village voters will wait until April 5 to cast in-person ballots, while others are now starting to return absentee ballots and to take advantage of early voting options.
For a host of reasons that have been well articulated at a series of public information sessions held locally since mid-February, we urge Cambridge-area voters to support the station expansion.
If referendums are approved in Oakland, Cambridge and Christiana, and electors in the two towns subsequently give their OK, the up-to-$6.3-million project will move ahead. Voters in Rockdale and Christiana already approved spending up to $6.5 million in referendums in 2021.
Community members have had a chance at the recent information sessions to share coffee and to directly ask questions of fire department and EMS staff and volunteers, members of the Cambridge Community Fire Commission, and members of the commission’s Building Review Committee that spent months scaling back the plans after last year’s failed referendums.
The sessions have been well attended. And, attendee questions have been well thought out
In response, those who work and volunteer in the current station have often passionately presented their case for growing and modernizing the station at a cost less than presented last year and, given unprecedented current inflationary pressures, likely at less cost than if it was further put off.
In our view, presenters succeeded in making their case about safety – including the need for more space in the apparatus bay so trucks can enter and exit safely; the need for a dedicated room to store turnout gear away from diesel fumes; the need for a modern apparatus bay exhaust system to protect the health of all building users; and the need to house paramedics in the station, not in an apartment that’s a dangerous trek across U.S. Highway 12, especially on icy winter nights.
In our view, presenters also did a solid job of explaining how the building footprint is smaller than what was proposed in 2021, down from 28,000 to 23,000 square feet.
To get to that smaller footprint, one truck bay was eliminated, the number of sleeping rooms with attached bathrooms was slashed from eight to four, and office space was shrunk, among other proposed modifications.
In a crucial point, presenters repeatedly explained to those who came to listen that, had inflation not recently skyrocketed, shrinking the building footprint would have reduced the overall cost by about $800,000, bringing the project in at about $5.5 million. But with rising construction costs it came in at about $6.3 million, even with the reduced square footage.
Presenters also made it clear that $6.3 million is an absolute cost cap; any builder ultimately chosen will have to work within that.
We have also been pleased to hear presenters, responding to community pressure over the past year, assure forum attendees that the final construction contract will be competitively bid out. Keller Inc., of Kaukauna, which was paid $1,500 for the conceptual design, won’t automatically be chosen, fire and EMS commission representatives have said.
Presenters, we also believe, made their case for a modernized station being a critical recruitment and retention tool. And in our view, forum presenters have also done a good job of sharing about taxpayer impact nuances.
The estimated annual tax impact to property owners, per $100,000 of assessed value for 20 years, would be $61 in Cambridge, $51 in Oakland, $66 in Rockdale and $6 in the town of Lake Mills.
Christiana is a different story. Town Chairman Mark Cook explained at the forums that due to shared revenue payments tied to a power plant in the town, Christiana doesn’t levy any local taxes. So, though a $54 per $100,000 figure was shared in some information to underscore the town’s overall contribution, Christiana residents won’t see their local taxes rise at all if the station expansion is approved.
As for the other towns and villages, in our view, up to $190 a year for the owner of a $300,000 home in the Cambridge area is a nominal fee.
There are a lot of things owners of a $300,000 home willingly open their pocketbooks for – marina slips and boat launch fees for access to Lake Ripley; CamRock County Park mountain bike trail passes; rounds of golf and drinks at Lake Ripley Country Club; and the ATVs now proliferating on local roads after they became legal to drive around. Over the course of a year, those things likely far exceed what property owners are being asked to contribute to expand the station.
A brief word on referendum opposition.
In 2021, a group named Citizens for a Responsible Cambridge Fire and EMS Station came under fire for sending out an unsigned mailing that challenged the station plans, without offering any indication of who was behind their effort.
“In accepting that a group whose members are anonymous can step into the public square and share views or information on a contentious set of referendums, whose results may have long-lasting local tax impacts, we sell short our commitment to open and honest community conversations,” we wrote on this page then.
Yes, despite being called out last year, the same group last week again sent out an unsigned mailing
Beyond the egregiousness of that, the mailing, reviewed by the newspaper, contains factual errors, including that the revised proposal still calls for eight sleeping rooms and 15 bathrooms, and that it has 2.5 kitchens. A large kitchen attached to the training room and a small kitchenette in the EMS living quarters are all that have ever been in the plans.
The group also misrepresents, by omission of the nuance share at the forums by Town Chairman Mark Cook’s, the impact in the town of Christiana. It fails to note that town residents’ taxes won’t rise at all if the station expansion is approved.
Additionally, the group’s estimate that, with interest, the station could ultimately cost up to $16 million, seems an overstated scare tactic.
Be wary of information put out by anonymous sources.
Finally, we acknowledge that many additional questions have arisen in the past year beyond the building itself, including whether to merge the Cambridge fire and EMS departments under one chief; whether to merge the EMS with Deer-Grove or another area emergency service department; whether more full-time staff may be needed in the future; and what it may cost to operate a larger station.
Those are critical discussions that must be had. But in our view, the building expansion question must be settled first so potentially affected fire and EMS staff and volunteers have a solid home base to work from as they prepare for what might come next in terms of operational decisions.
We urge passage of the April 5 referendums in Cambridge, Oakland and Christiana to allow the station expansion to move ahead. Only once that step is completed can other pressing future questions adequately begin to be addressed.