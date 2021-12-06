Dec. 10-24 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Dec. 10
Pot Roast in Gravy
Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes Carrots
Mixed Fruit
WW Dinner Roll/butter Frosted Pumpkin Bar
MO – Garden Burger
NCS – SF Pudding
Salad Option—Beef Taco Salad
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Chicken and Gravy (NAS to omit gravy) over White bread
Carrots
Broccoli Orange Carnival Cookie
MO – Veggie Chicken in gravy NCS – SF Cookie
Friday, Dec. 17
Roast Beef in Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Green Bean Casserole
Mandarin Oranges Croissant/butter
Cherry pie
MO – Veggie Meatballs
NCS – SF Cherry Pie
Salad Option—Chicken Cranberry Bacon Bleu
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Pork Loin in Gravy
Cranberry stuffing
Yam Bake
California Vegetables
Apple Sauce
Chocolate Pie
MO–Hummus Wrap
NCS–SF chocolate pie
Friday, Dec. 24
No meal. Happy holidays!
DEERFIELD DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.