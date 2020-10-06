Cambridge High School has postponed its Homecoming celebrations.
Cambridge’s festivities were scheduled for Oct. 5-9. The district announced the change on social media last week.
“We are working with our student body to determine future dates as well as possible activities/dress up days. More to come,” the post read.
Cambridge High School principal Keith Schneider said the school decided to postpone Homecoming because student representatives who typically help organize Homecoming didn’t have enough time to plan activities.
Schneider said students and staff are starting this week to plan possible future Homecoming celebrations, and activities will be announced when finalized. There could potentially be Homecoming events later in October during the football season, Schneider said, but that hasn’t been finalized.
Homecoming in Cambridge typically includes daily dress-up days for students, a powderpuff football game, a skit night, a parade, celebrations at a football game, the naming of a Homecoming court and a dance.
