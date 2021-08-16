You have permission to edit this article.
Senior Meals

Aug. 20-Sept. 3 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE

CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m.

The next luncheon is on Aug. 28 in the Cambridge High School cafeteria, 403 Blue Jay Way, with entertainment by Craig Wilson Kites and a menu to be determined. The cost is $5.

CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Aug. 20

Honey Bkd. Chicken

Broccoli

Yams

Macaroni Salad

Pears

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup

MO – Hummus Wrap

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Chicken Caesar Salad:

Lettuce

Grilled Chicken

Shaved Parmesan

Homemade Croutons

Caesar dressing

Copper Penny salad

Apple sauce

Rice Pudding

MO – Veggie Wrap

NCS – SF Pudding

Friday, Aug. 27

Italian Sausage with pepper and onion

Coney Bun

Roasted potatoes

Stewed Tomatoes

Cuties or Mandarin Orange

Cherry Italian Ice

MO – Veggie Dog

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Tuscan Tortellini Pasta

Mixed greens

Dressing

Dinner roll/butter

Mixed Fruit

Chocolate Pudding Cup

MO – Veggie Tortellini Pasta

NCS – SF Pudding

Friday, Sept. 3

Egg Salad

On WW Bread

Pickled Beets

Tomato cucumber onion salad

Banana

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

MO – n/a

NCS – pineapple

DEERFIELD DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.

Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.

