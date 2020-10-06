Deerfield students in grades 3-12 will likely continue learning virtually into the school year’s second quarter, Deerfield’s superintendent says.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said at an Oct. 5 committee of the whole meeting that administrators are beginning to plan for second quarter instruction, which begins Nov. 9 for Deerfield students.
“We’re about four weeks away,” Jensen said. “We need to make decisions about the second quarter, and they’re difficult.”
Jensen said Deerfield administrators are recommending that students in grades 3-12 remain virtually during second quarter, which follows the current guidance from Dane County public health officials.
Jensen said, however, administrators are starting to explore the idea of bringing students in grades K-2 back to school in-person. Jensen said administrators are in the very early stages of that process and will discuss the possibility further at the Oct. 19 board meeting.
Grades 3-12
Jensen said administrators had envisioned over the summer that by second quarter, students could gradually begin returning in-person.
Given rising COVID-19 case numbers in Dane County, and rising case numbers in the Deerfield area per census tract data, Jensen said she thinks it’s unlikely students in grades 3-12 will be able to return at quarter, and unlikely that public health guidance will change in the next few weeks.
Jensen said the district is committed to following the lead of Public Health Madison & Dane County.
“I do believe our direction is still to follow Dane County public health recommendations. I do believe they have the most highly-qualified people making decisions. I believe we do need to trust their judgement. This is about a scientific epidemic, this isn’t about how we feel about it,” Jensen said.
“The school community is a direct link to community health...we need to remember that,” she continued.
Board member Melissa Frame agreed.
“Thank you for following the science,” Frame said.
Frame also praised administrators for the consistency virtual learning offers, and their commitment to the plans as communicated.
“We said virtual...and we’re staying virtual,” Frame said. “I think that consistency is what we really need to understand is important. Consistency for students, consistency for staff.”
Toggling between virtual and in-person learning, due to positive COVID-19 cases, “is not sustainable and it’s not healthy,” Frame said.
In the meantime, Jensen said, students will continue learning virtually, which she said is going well. Virtual learning has higher attendance rates than in-person learning, Jensen said.
Jensen added administrators will be looking at a possible gradual transition back to in-person learning for students in grades 3-12 during second quarter, depending on metrics.
Deerfield Middle-High School is starting to give students more opportunities to come into school, on a limited basis, while they continue virtually.
Jensen said Deerfield began recently bringing special education students back to school in-person for one-on-one instruction.
And they’re considering offering an in-person study hall for high school students after 1:45 p.m., when their virtual school day ends.
Jensen said a maximum of 20 students could potentially sign up for work times, set up in the small gym socially distanced, and work on homework for an hour or two. Jensen said administrators are looking to give older students support and a quiet place to get work done.
Grades K-2
Possible plans to bring K-2 students back in-person are still very fluid, Jensen said.
In-person learning in grades K-2 “is the only area at this point that Public Health Madison & Dane County has entertained as a viable option to have an in-person program,” Jensen said. “We are in the process of outlining what that could potentially look like.”
Jensen said that public health officials with Dane County are in regular communication with superintendents across the county.
Those health officials, Jensen said, still see bringing students in grades k-2 back in-person as an option, despite COVID-19 case averages exceeding metrics they had previously set that would require students K-2 to learn virtually.
Jensen said administrators will see where county and local metrics go in the next two weeks, before making any decisions.
Administrators sent a survey to families last week, and will be surveying students, about whether they would be comfortable returning to school in-person.
Jensen said administrators would survey families again, if the plan moves forward, to firm up numbers of students that would come back, and the number of students that would stay virtual.
Jensen said the number of students interested in returning will be critical for deciding how to allocate staff.
Frame asked if there would be a virtual option for students, and whether teachers would be expected to teach both virtual and in-person classes at the same time.
Jensen said staff would not be asked to teach both virtually and in-person if students returned to school buildings. Jensen said other districts that have returned in-person, like Cambridge, have kept one grade-level teacher in each grade virtual to work with virtual students.
There will be a virtual option for students all year, Jensen said, regardless of whether some students return in-person.
Deerfield is also considering a hybrid model of instruction, where students would attend in-person for three hours either in the morning or the afternoon. She said it’s possible students would do three hours of intensive math and reading work in-person, then work on specials classes and other asynchronous projects outside those in-person hours.
Any possible in-person plans, Jensen said, are “subject to change. I can’t say that enough times.”
Administrators plan on revisiting the idea of bringing K-2 students back in-person at the Oct. 19 board meeting, at 6:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School.
