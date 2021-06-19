Dane County accepting applications for Youth Governance program

Applications are currently being accepted for Dane County’s Youth Governance Program (YGP) – that provides area high school students with real-life experience working as a member of a county committee.
The program allows youth to serve on a county committee while developing life skills and youth-adult partnerships. YGP began in 2012, and since its inception approximately 100 Dane County students have participated, facilitated by the UW-Madison Extension Dane County office.
Students are paired with a County Board member and serve on either a committee of the County Board or on a board or commission, such as the Food Council or the Park Commission. Youth members have a non-binding advisory vote but are given the same opportunities for committee participation and involvement as elected County Supervisors.
“I encourage our county’s youth to apply to this unique program because it’s a great way to get involved in and learn about our community,” Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said.
The recruiting process will take place throughout the summer and the program will start in September. A survey is being used to gauge interest, and students must submit their applications and reference forms by August 2nd at 4:30 pm. During the month of August, students will be screened and interviewed.
Applicants are strongly encouraged to virtually attend a Dane County Board committee meeting before they decide whether to apply to YGP. More information on Dane County meetings can be found here: https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
YGP Applicant requirements:
- Dane County residents currently in grades 9-11 (who will be in grades 10-12 in fall of 2021)
- Ability to commit 6-8 hours per month for YGP responsibilities, including attending 2-3 weeknight meetings each month. Regular attendance is
- essential. Most meetings start between 5:15 and 6:00pm, and last approximately 11⁄2 hrs.
- Due to the time frame, involvement in sports or multiple extracurriculars may conflict with ability to commit to YGP – if concerned, but interested in YGP, please contact Gabby (below) to discuss.
- Strong interest in community engagement
- High level of maturity
- Good communication & self-expression skills (or willing to develop)
- Responsible, dependable, & self-motivated
- Positive attitude
- Interest in developing skills in leadership, professionalism, and working with adults
- Transportation to/from committee meetings in Madison (bus passes are available)
More details: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/youthgovernanceprogram/