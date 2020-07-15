Renovations are underway on a downtown building expected to house a new Chinese-Peruvian restaurant in Deerfield.
The Deerfield Village Board voted in Oct. 2019 to award a $67,000 business grant to Chifa, a Chinese-Peruvian fusion restaurant that’s expected to open at 28-30 N. Main St.
Wilfredo and Claudia Dextra purchased the building and are in the process of renovating it. They said in a grant application they hope to offer “moderately priced” family-friend food and that the restaurant will be hiring kitchen help.
The business grant was one of several tax incremental finance (TIF) grants the village board approved in Oct., which will be funded from TIF District #3.
The Deerfield Village Board on July 13 approved paying the owners of the building $29,700 of the total business grant, before work on the restaurant is complete.
Village administrator Liz McCredie said that paying a portion of the grant now would make dispersing funds easier for the village, and help Wilfredo Dextra by reducing out-of-pocket cost.
McCredie said work on the HVAC system has already been completed, based on receipts from Air Temperature Services Inc., a Madison HVAC company.
The village would reimburse the remainder of the grant after the rest of the HVAC, plumbing and electrical work is completed, said Marisa Mutty of Redevelopment Resources. Mutty said the $29,700 reflects the work completed so far.
Dextra received an extension to complete the renovations by July 31.
Board member Arnold Evensen pointed out that date was approaching, and questioned when the restaurant woud open up.
“People in the community want to know what’s going on,” Evensen said.
“I’m happy to see the work getting done,” Board member Jerry McMullen said.
