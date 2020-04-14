A committee of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission is continuing to review plans for a possible fire and EMS station expansion.
The commission’s building committee held an online meeting on April 9 with representatives of Keller, Inc., a design-build firm it has hired from Kaukauna.
In addition to looking at updated interior plans, the committee got its first glimpse of elevations and what the exterior might look like. The exterior drawings were preliminary enough that they aren’t yet in color; color versions are expected to be presented at an April 30 meeting of the committee,. That meeting will also be online due to COVID-19 public health orders prohibiting in-person gatherings.
The committee didn’t take any action on April 9.
Among the updates, requested at committee meeting in late March, was the inclusion of an existing training tower in the plans. It had been removed in initial drawings.
Keller, Inc., has added added an exterior door on the tower. First Assistant Fire Chief Tim Scott said he welcomed that change. “We’ll be using that,” he said.
The building’s exterior is tentatively proposed to have a masonry look similar to the Cambridge Community Library and Amundson Community Center, and a building at nearby Westside Park. That would be combined with industrial paneling to help keep the cost down, Keller representatives said.
“It certainly looks different from what’s there now,” said architect Rob Lindstrom, of Keller, Inc., adding that the combination of masonry and paneling “strikes a pretty nice balance between cost and appearance. I think you’re on the right track there.”
The committee also continued to discuss with Lindstrom and Keller, Inc. construction manager Devin Flanigan issues that included stormwater drainage and driveway access onto West Main Street.
With the latest plan updates, Flanigan estimated that construction costs would come in at $6 to $6.25 million.
The plans would roughly triple the size of the current, 35-year-old station in Cambridge, from 9,800 to 25,700 square feet, spreading out on to an adjacent site that now holds a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house.
The commission plans to send a letter to the boards of all five municipalities this month, updating them on the progress of the expansion conversation. And a community meeting on the plans has been tentatively set for May 21. It was was initially envisioned to be in-person at the Fire and EMS Station but may be moved to online depending on the progress of COVID-19 related public health orders.
“May 21 is a long way off. I think we can review this in a couple of weeks,” Flanigan said.
In response to committee questions, Flanigan predicted that building costs won’t rise dramatically in the next year or two, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
That, he said, would be good news for the commission if it were to delay the referendums to fund the expansion.
“I have been wrong before, but I think it would be a fairly stable pricing market,” for the next couple of years, Flanagan said.
Flanigan cautioned, however, that no one has a “crystal ball.” “There’s a lot of unknowns,” he admitted.
Commission members at a March 19 meeting said they’ll wait until fall to decide whether to set the five simultaneous municipal referendums that will need to be passed to fund the station’s construction. That delay is prudent, they said, due to economic uncertainties ties to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The five municipalities represented on the commission – the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and Towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills — would split the total cost of the expansion project based on their equalized values, which is the same way other annual Cambridge-area fire and EMS costs are divvied up.
Keller, Inc., is only currently only charging the commission $1,500 for the first phase of its work, which includes floor plans, site plans and building elevations.
Cambridge Village President Mark McNally said he supports paying that $1,500 but not committing to additional work by the firm or making additional payments until the COVID-19 situation settles down. “We are in something that we’ve never seen before, they’re talking a worldwide depression,” McNally said. “I don’t want to see us get too far down the road.”
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner said that he’d ultimately like to see the total cost come in under $6 million.
The full commission was scheduled to meet online at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday April 15. The building committee will meet next at 5 p.m. on April 30, also online.
