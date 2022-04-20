 Skip to main content
CAMBRIDGE BOYS GOLF

Two pairs of Cambridge golfers take first at Lake Ripley; Kian Bystol-Flores medalist honors at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club

  • Updated

Two pairs from the Cambridge boys golf team finished in first place at the Blue Jay Invite at Lake Ripley Country Club, an 18-hole, two-man event consisting of three different formats on Wednesday, April 20.

Best ball was played on six holes, alternate shot on six holes and six holes consisting of a scramble.

Nick Buckman and Kian Bystol-Flores took first in group A, shooting a 67. Cade Nottestad and Max Heth won group B with a score of 77.

Matt Buckman
Matt Buckman watches a chip shot fall on the green at Wednesday's Blue Jay Invite at the Lake Ripley Country Club. 

Matt Buckman and Clay Heinlein finished third in group C, scoring an 86.

Team scores — group A: Cambridge 67, Aquinas 69, Abundant Life 70, Fort Atkinson 72, New Glarus 78, Lakeside Lutheran 80, Columbus 82, Belleville 86, Beaver Dam 87, Lake Mills 95.

Team scores — group B: Cambridge 77, New Glarus 81, Abundant Life 81, Fort Atkinson 82, Lakeside Lutheran 89, Monticello/Belleville 89, Beaver Dam 90, Columbus 91, La Crosse Aquinas 95, Lake Mills 98.

Team scores — group C: Fort Atkinson 79, New Glarus 85, Cambridge 86, Monticello/Belleville 88, Abundant Life 89, Columbus 96, La Crosse Aquinas 99, Lakeside Lutheran 101, Beaver Dam 103, Lake Mills 106.

Edelweiss Chalet Country Club

The Cambridge boys golf tied for second place at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club on Tuesday, April 19.

Kian Bystol-Flores earned medalist honors after shooting a 39. Cade Nottestad carded a 41 and Nick Buckman shot a 43. Max Heth finished with a 44 and Matt Buckman carded a 49.

