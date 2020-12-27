The Cambridge girls basketball team played its closest game of the season but in the end came up just short of Columbus, falling 52-49 in a Capitol Conference crossover played Dec. 22 in Cambridge.
“We definitely played the best game of the season as an entire squad,” said Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham. “The hard work they’re putting in during practice is definitely showing. We need to continue to work and push ourselves and our teammates.”
The Blue Jays (0-6) held a 23-21 halftime lead as freshman Saveea Freeland and junior Mayah Holzhueter combined for 15 points. Kayla Roidt added eight, Jordyn Davis scored five, and Taylor Stenklyft scored three.
The Cardinals (6-4) then outscored Cambridge 31-26 in the second half to pull out the three-point win.
Holzhueter led Cambridge in scoring with 16 points, 10 coming at the free throw line as she went 10-for-14 at the stripe. Freeland finished with 14.
Three Columbus players reached double digits, with McKenna Boettcher leading the way with 13, Amy Theilen scored 12 and Emma Paulson chipped in 10.
Up Next
The Blue Jays open the new year with three home games: on Jan. 4 versus Johnson Creek; on Jan. 5 versus Wisconsin Heights; and on Jan. 8 versus Belleville.
COLUMBUS 52, CAMBRIDGE 49
Columbus 21 31 — 52
Cambridge 23 26 — 49
Columbus (fg ft-fta pts) — Link 4 0-3 8, Theilen 4 3-6 12, Kahl 1 0-0 2, Boettcher 3 4-6 13, Paulson 4 1-2 10, Dornaus 3 1-2 7. Totals — 19 9-19 52.
Cambridge — Downing 0 1-2 1, Roidt 3 2-6 8, Holzhueter 3 10-14 16, Stenklyft 1 0-2 3, Schmude 1 0-2 2, Davis 1 2-2 5, Freeland 5 4-4 14. Totals — 14 19-30 49.
3-point goals — COL 4 (Boettcher 3, Theilen 1); CAM 1 (Stenklyft 1). Total fouls — COL 19; CAM 19. Fouled out — Thielen, Paulson; Freeland.
