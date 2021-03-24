Weigh in: local needs

The Cambridge School District is doing a needs assessment survey right now for families with children in the Cambridge schools.
Organized by school district staff, the survey is meant to help understand where families in the community might need more support.
Confidential answers will be received by Kristin Gowan, Cambridge’s social worker, and Kerry Marren, the local food pantry coordinator, who will not share any information specific to your family or response.
To access the survey, visit http://forms.gle/QnToQyx9kYdVAZtc9.
For more information, contact Gowan at kgowan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or (608) 213-5819 or Marren at foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us or (608) 423-8142.
