UW-Madison

Students from Cambridge and Deerfield were recognized for their academic achievement on the UW-Madison Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. 

Cambridge:

Destinee Anderson, College of Letters and Science

Lauren Bilau, College of Letters and Science

Ashlyn Bolger, School of Human Ecology

Tyler Curtis, College of Engineering

Sydnee Farruggio, School of Education

Isabella Fiore, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Kiley Gafner, College of Engineering

Dane Jensen, School of Business

Maia Kurr, College of Letters and Science

Margaret Lacke, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Nina Mohoney, School of Education

Berit Nagorsen, College of Letters and Science

Joshua Niesen, College of Engineering,

Ashley Pernsteiner, College of Engineering

Karn Vethe, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Taylor Wendricks, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Olivia Williams, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Deerfield:

Cole Besteman, School of Business

Nicole Glesinger, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Molly Hellberg, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Scott Huddleston, College of Letters and Science

Ashley Jacobs, College of Letters and Science

Jessica Jacobs, School of Education

Christina Johnson, College of Letters and Science

Christian Schuster, College of Engineering

Taylor Wild, College of Letters and Science

UW-Green Bay

Two local students received academic honors for their achievement during the fall 2020 semester at UW-Green Bay. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average receive highest honors. Students earning a 3.75 to 3.99 grade point average earn high honors. And students who earn a 3.5 to 3.74 earn honors. Kyra Christensen of Cambridge and Eden Sutton of Deerfield earned highest honors this semester. 

Iowa State University

Iowa State University has named three local students to its fall 2020 Dean's List, to recognize their academic achievement. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to be named to the list. 

Those students are: 

Mackenzy Meschke of Cambridge, a junior studying animal science

Kendra Spier of Cambridge, a senior studying dairy science

Grace Link of Deerfield, a senior studying agricultural and life sciences

