UW-Madison
Students from Cambridge and Deerfield were recognized for their academic achievement on the UW-Madison Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
Cambridge:
Destinee Anderson, College of Letters and Science
Lauren Bilau, College of Letters and Science
Ashlyn Bolger, School of Human Ecology
Tyler Curtis, College of Engineering
Sydnee Farruggio, School of Education
Isabella Fiore, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Kiley Gafner, College of Engineering
Dane Jensen, School of Business
Maia Kurr, College of Letters and Science
Margaret Lacke, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Nina Mohoney, School of Education
Berit Nagorsen, College of Letters and Science
Joshua Niesen, College of Engineering,
Ashley Pernsteiner, College of Engineering
Karn Vethe, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Taylor Wendricks, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Olivia Williams, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Deerfield:
Cole Besteman, School of Business
Nicole Glesinger, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Molly Hellberg, College of Agricultural & Life Science
Scott Huddleston, College of Letters and Science
Ashley Jacobs, College of Letters and Science
Jessica Jacobs, School of Education
Christina Johnson, College of Letters and Science
Christian Schuster, College of Engineering
Taylor Wild, College of Letters and Science
UW-Green Bay
Two local students received academic honors for their achievement during the fall 2020 semester at UW-Green Bay. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average receive highest honors. Students earning a 3.75 to 3.99 grade point average earn high honors. And students who earn a 3.5 to 3.74 earn honors. Kyra Christensen of Cambridge and Eden Sutton of Deerfield earned highest honors this semester.
Iowa State University
Iowa State University has named three local students to its fall 2020 Dean's List, to recognize their academic achievement. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to be named to the list.
Those students are:
Mackenzy Meschke of Cambridge, a junior studying animal science
Kendra Spier of Cambridge, a senior studying dairy science
Grace Link of Deerfield, a senior studying agricultural and life sciences
