Cambridge will ask voters for $1.64 million in April station referendum

Village of Cambridge voters will see a $1.64 million referendum question on April 5 to fund a portion of a proposed fire and EMS station expansion.
The Cambridge Village Board finalized the referendum language on Jan. 11, voting unanimously to accept it with board members Carla Galler and Kris Schaefer-Weiss absent.
For the owner of a $100,000 home in the village, the tax impact would be $59.95 per year for 20 years.
The total cost of the proposed station expansion is $6.3 million. That would be divided between five area municipalities – Cambridge, Rockdale and the towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills, based on their equalized values.
Cambridge’s referendum asks to borrow about $1.64 million, with annual payments made on that through 2040.
In April 2021, referendums to triple the size of the station at a cost of $6.5 million failed in Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana and passed in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills.
Rockdale and the Town of Lake Mills don’t plan to put the issue on their ballots again in April 2022, as long as the cost doesn’t rise about the $6.5 million approved by their voters in 2021.
For the project to proceed, all five municipalities must pass a referendum. The townships also have an additional step after their referendums, with majority votes required at annual voters meetings in April.
After a summer-long effort by an appointed committee to trim square footage and amenities to come in at a cost more palatable to voters, the fire and EMS commission voted on Nov. 18 to move ahead with a $6.3 station expansion project and recommended that Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana put their portions of that back on the ballot in April 2022.
The nearly 40-year-old station West Main Street in Cambridge currently encompasses about 9,800 square feet.
The $6.5 million proposal put before voters last April would have grown it to about 29,000 square feet, spreading out onto the site of a former Pizza Pit restaurant that the town of Christiana bought in 2019.
The new $6.3 million proposal would expand it to about 24,000 square feet, with six new fire department truck bays, rather than the seven proposed last spring, and carve a seventh bay for EMS Department ambulances out of space in the existing station. It would also scale back, from last spring’s proposal, on space for offices, meeting rooms and crew quarters including sleeping rooms. It still has the station spreading out onto the former Pizza Pit site.
The revised $6.3 million pricetag includes the $280,000 cost of purchasing the Pizza Pit property in 2019.