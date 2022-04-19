A Madison man with a felony record has been sentenced in connection with his prohibited visit to an indoor Deerfield gun range in early 2021.
Timme Baker, 42, was sentenced on April 7 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 12 months and one day in federal prison for possessing ammunition as a felon. Baker’s prison term will be followed by 2 years of supervised release.
According to court records:
Baker rented a shooting lane at the Deerfield Pistol & Archery Center, 43 N. Main St., in Deerfield, on March 15, 2021.
Baker presented his real identification to a shooting range employee and signed a waiver agreeing to follow any state and federal laws while on the premises. Video footage from the shooting range showed Baker handling ammunition, loading a firearm, and firing several rounds.
Baker is a nine-time convicted felon and has been federally prohibited from possessing ammunition and firearms since 1997. He had twice been convicted for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon under Wisconsin law. At the time of the March 15 offense, Baker was on state bail in connection to unrelated charges of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon and resisting an officer.
In sentencing Baker, Judge Conley noted that his conduct was “outrageous and incredibly stupid” given his long-standing prohibition against possessing firearms and ammunition. Judge Conley also said he felt responsible to impose a prison sentence in light of Baker’s thoughtless conduct, which was “evidence he had learned little to nothing” from his past experiences.
The charge against Baker was a result of an investigation conducted by the Madison Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Taylor L. Kraus.