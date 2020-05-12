New estimates have emerged on the potential impact to individual property owners of a proposed expanded Cambridge Fire and EMS station.
In a release this week, Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson said new analysis suggests that a $5.75 million expansion project would likely cost the owner of a $100,000 home $44 per year for 20 years.
If total project costs come in higher than that, the new analysis further suggests that the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $46 per year for a $6 million station expansion and $48 per year for a $6.25 million station expansion.
Johnson said that tentative cost per $100,000 of assessed value applies to property owners in the entire area served by Cambridge fire and EMS, which includes the Villages of Cambridge and Rockdale, the Town of Christiana and portions of the Towns of Oakland and Lake Mills
Design-build firm Keller, Inc., of Kaukauna, had suggested at an April meeting of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission’s Building Expansion Committee, that the impact might be higher, near $90 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home.
The five municipalities represented on the commission remain months away, at least, from setting referendums to fund the station expansion. The commission has said given the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it will wait until fall to decide whether to proceed with those five simultaneous municipal referendums in the spring of 2021.
So, all cost and tax impact estimates at this point remain preliminary.
In late April, Keller, Inc., brought to the commission a list of potential cost savings, amounting up to $500,000, that could bring the overall cost down from about $6.25 million to about $5.75 million. The commission has not yet approved those reductions.
In this week’s release, Johnson said the new analysis suggests that trimming $500,000 off the total project cost would save the owner of a $300,000 home about $12 per year.
At the April Building Expansion Committee meeting, a higher number was tentatively discussed, of up $30 to $45 year in savings for the owner of a $300,000 home if $500,000 in costs were trimmed from the project.
Plans presented earlier in April would roughly triple the size of the current, 35-year-old station, from 9,800 to 25,700 square feet, spreading out on to an adjacent site that now holds a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house. In cooperation with the other four municipalities represented on the Fire and EMS Commission, the Town of Christiana bought the Pizza Pit property in 2019.
