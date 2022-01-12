Cambridge schools to hold walk in vaccine clinic By McKenna Massey mmassey@hngnews.com mmassey Author email Jan 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The school district of Cambridge will be hosting a walk in COVID-19 vaccine clinic with Forward Pharmacy on Sunday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the elementary school.All manufacturers of vaccines will be available, including the first and second doses and boosters for all approved ages. Flu shots will also be available.Appointments won’t be necessary.The clinic is open to the public, so Cambridge and Deerfield residents alike are welcome to go and receive their vaccine.The Cambridge Elementary School is located at 802 W Water St.For more information, call the school district at (608) 423-4345. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mmassey Author email Follow mmassey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DOT says roundabout likely the best option at U.S. Highway 12-18 and Oak Park Road Family brings back historic Covington Manor bed and breakfast Amigo Construction in Cambridge hosts visit from Gov. Evers Cambridge library will show Koshkonong Solar hearings live New Deerfield Village Hall will be focus of January community meeting Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!