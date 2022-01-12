The school district of Cambridge will be hosting a walk in COVID-19 vaccine clinic with Forward Pharmacy on Sunday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the elementary school.

All manufacturers of vaccines will be available, including the first and second doses and boosters for all approved ages. Flu shots will also be available.

Appointments won’t be necessary.

The clinic is open to the public, so Cambridge and Deerfield residents alike are welcome to go and receive their vaccine.

The Cambridge Elementary School is located at 802 W Water St.

For more information, call the school district at (608) 423-4345.

