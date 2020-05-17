Matthew Robert Wheeler
Born July 22, 1979, died April 26, 2020.
Matt was the first son of Cindy and Keith Wheeler. He is survived by his sisters Sophie and Vanessa, his younger brother, Chase and Matt’s daughter, Jasmine.
Matt was our beautiful boy. His childhood days were filled with the exuberance of small town America – Little League, Boy Scouts, carnivals, girls, and bike ride adventures to new, exciting places. He found a second home among the forested patchwork and wandering creeks surrounding the community…exploring, ever exploring.
Matt was awarded an Associates Degree from Madison College and twice won “Tutor of the Year” for his remarkable ability to teach the unteachable. More than once, his mentors would exclaim, “There’s just something about the kid.” that allowed Matt to get through to those struggling with mathematics; he was truly gifted in that area.
Matt was a ‘worker bee’ in the kindest sense of the term; industrious, persistent and challenging. Always the first to volunteer and the last to call it a day, Matt was never a bystander; he was a builder and a fixer – “I can do that!”
He loved our northern cabin most of all and spent every waking moment either in the woods or fishing upon Star Lake. He somehow relished the hard labor of logging and the walls of our cabin are a festival of trophy fish, a testimony to his uncanny fishing skills. Matt’s true home were the forests and waters of Castlewood and to this sacred place he will return.
Matthew was an innocent. His illness took him much too soon but never erased his quality as an individual, his loyalty as a friend, his devotion as a father, and his beauty as a son and brother. It’s only been days, but Good Lord, we miss him so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.