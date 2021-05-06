We Shall Not Forget: John Bredeson

John Bredeson is one of six soldiers from the Deerfield and Cambridge areas who will be featured in the 2021 edition of “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local veterans published each November.
John E. Bredeson is one of 91 Deerfield soldiers listed on a monument in Fireman’s Park as having served in World War I.
He was born on a farm in the Deerfield area on Nov. 26, 1895, to Norwegian immigrants George and Antionette Bredeson. His father had previously been a minister in the Lodi area, but by the time John was born they had moved to Deerfield.
Bredeson registered for the U.S. military draft on June 5, 1917 and was called up by the U.S. Army in July 1918.
He enlisted in the Army in Madison on July 23, 1918, at the age of 22, according to his military service record filed with the Wisconsin Veterans’ Museum.
According to records compiled by Bredeson’s family, he sailed to France out of Hoboken, New Jersey in late summer 1918.
He would go on to serve in France from Sept. 14, 1918 to May 9, 1919, according to his service record.
He first served in the area of Bordeaux, France, as part of Company I of the 343rd Regiment of the 86th Infantry Division. The 86th Infantry Division saw no combat in World War I, serving as reinforcements for front-line troops.
According to his military service record, Bredeson was never wounded in action.
Beginning Dec. 28, 1918, he served in Company B of the 325th Regiment of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Division. The 82nd Division remained in the Prauthoy area of France until April 1919.
Bredeson sailed home from France, on April 27, 1919 with the 82nd Division and arrived in Brooklyn, New York on May 9, 1919, records show.
The 82nd Division was demobilized on May 17, 1919 at Camp Mills, New York. Bredeson was honorably discharged at Camp Grant, Illinois on May 21, 1919.
On June 15, 1921, he married Idella Simonson. She was a teacher in the Deerfield area. They farmed in the Deerfield area and had two sons, Philip and Llewellyn, and a daughter, Marion.
The Bredesons’ daughter, Marion Gotzion, today, recalls that her father “hardly ever talked about,” his World War I service
“I just know that he was in the Army, and he was only there a short time. And then World War I ended, and he came back,” she said. “He never, never talked about it with his family. Maybe with my mother, but not us.”
Marion Gotzion does recall her father being very involved in the Deerfield Fireman’s Festival, which when she was a child was co-sponsored by the American Legion.
After their children were grown, John and Idella moved into the village of Deerfield. Beginning in 1953, John worked for the Deerfield schools as a janitor and at the Deerfield Post Office.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, a charter member of the Draeger-Fencil American Legion Post in Deerfield and a member of the Deerfield-Cambridge VFW. He was also a longtime member of the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department.
Idella was active in St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church’s Ladies’ Aid and the American Legion Auxiliary.
John and Idella Bredeson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1971.
Idella died on May 31, 1973 at the age of 73. John died on June 21, 1980 at the age of 84. They are both buried in the St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church cemetery in the town of Deerfield.
