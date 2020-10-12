CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Oct. 16

Enchilada Casserole

NAS – Taco Chicken w/Rice

Fiesta corn

Pinto Beans

Mandarin Oranges

Frosted Churro Cake

MO – Bean Cheese Burrito

NCS – Pineapple

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Stuffed Green Pepper Soup

  • Mixed greens
  • Dressing
  • Crackers
  • Spiced Apple Slices

Friday, Oct. 23

Cabbage Rolls in Tom. Sauce

Brown Rice

Roasted Carrots

Tropical Fruit

Blueberry Pie Bar

MO – Hummus and Pita

NCS – SF Jell-o

MO – Veggie Green Pepper Soup

NCS – n/a

CAP

The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month, are not currently happening due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

Load comments