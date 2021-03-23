Milwaukee School of Engineering
The Milwaukee School of Engineering recognized students for their academic achievement in the winter 2021 quarter. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.20 or higher to be named to the Dean’s List. Students with a 3.70 grade point average or higher receive high honors.
Camryn Harrison of Cambridge was named to the Dean’s List. Cooper Harrison of Cambridge was named to the Dean’s List with high honors. Keaton Harrison of Cambridge was named to the Dean’s List with high honors. All three students are pursuing a bachelor of science in industrial engineering.
Andrew Nebel of Deerfield was named to the Dean’s List with high honors. Nebel is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.