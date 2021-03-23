Milwaukee School of Engineering

The Milwaukee School of Engineering recognized students for their academic achievement in the winter 2021 quarter. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.20 or higher to be named to the Dean’s List. Students with a 3.70 grade point average or higher receive high honors.

Camryn Harrison of Cambridge was named to the Dean’s List. Cooper Harrison of Cambridge was named to the Dean’s List with high honors. Keaton Harrison of Cambridge was named to the Dean’s List with high honors. All three students are pursuing a bachelor of science in industrial engineering.

Andrew Nebel of Deerfield was named to the Dean’s List with high honors. Nebel is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering.

Load comments