EMS Commission steps toward staffing study

The Deer-Grove EMS Commission is poised to hire a consultant to study EMS staffing needs.
The commission voted unanimously on March 18 to seek out firms to conduct a study, a move also recently backed by the Deerfield and Cottage Grove village boards.
Action is still needed by the Cottage Grove Town Board. It tabled discussion on its involvement on March 15, after several board members questioned the study's necessity.
Early cost estimates are about $30,000, split between the town and two villages, that all have voting seats on the commission. Deer-Grove EMS also serves the towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs via contracts.
That the commission would do the hiring is a shift from an earlier suggestion that the village of Cottage Grove secure a consultant. That idea drew concerns from the town of Cottage Grove and village of Deerfield, who said study results might be weighted toward the village of Cottage Grove’s needs.
The plan, now, is for the village of Cottage Grove to pay for the study up front and for the commission to hire the consultant based on full input from all of the municipalities.
The village of Deerfield and the town of Cottage Grove would be billed for their portions of the cost later, through Deer-Grove’s 2022 budget. In the end, the cost would be divvied up three ways based on each municipality’s equalized value, similarly to how annual budgets are apportioned.
If the town of Cottage Grove were to decide not to participate in the study, paying for it might possibly fall entirely to the two villages.
Village of Cottage Grove officials say they’re drafting a request for proposal to share with the village of Deerfield and the town of Cottage Grove, for feedback and potential approval in coming weeks.
Pending the town of Cottage Grove’s buy-in, the commission could send out the request for proposal following its April meeting.
The commission began talking last year about Deer-Grove future staffing needs.
Last fall, it rejected a request from Chief Eric Lang to add four full-time paramedics beginning in 2021. Instead the commission approved additional LTE hours for 2021, and agreed to move toward possibly adding more full-time paramedics in 2022.
Lang said the hope is the study will “help to provide clarity and a vision that we can work towards for the future of our department.”
Fire department study
This is one of two studies the village of Cottage Grove may be part of, on the future of its local emergency services.
The village is also considering a study of future Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department needs.
EMS commission member and Cottage Grove Town Board member Kris Hampton asked at the March 18 commission meeting how the village planned to separate the fire and EMS study costs.
EMS commission member and Cottage Grove Village Board member Troy Allen responded that though they might be done by the same consultant, the fire and EMS studies would be distinct.
Deerfield
The Deerfield Village Board voted at its March 8 meeting to support joining the EMS study, as long as it could weigh in on the request for proposal and be party to choosing a firm.
“Deerfield backs it, but they’d rather see the study coming from the EMS commission, not the municipality,” Deerfield Village President Greg Frutiger told the commission on March 18.
Study parameters
There are some specific things commissions members say they want to see in the study.
Hampton asked on March 18, for instance, whether existing municipal projections of future growth could be used to project future EMS needs.
Allen replied that he hopes the study will provide that information to municipalities.
Lang cautioned, however, that “static numbers” like population growth and number of past calls may not be the only factors to consider when thinking about future needs.
He said it’s critical that the study accurately reflect coming needs.
“That results in potentially someone’s life being saved or not,” Lang said.
Lang said he hopes the study is forward-looking, and not critique the past, in order to protect morale of EMS members.
Kristi Williams, an EMS commission member from the town of Cottage Grove, requested that local consulting firms be considered in the hiring process.
The department currently has eight full-time paramedics, a full-time chief and a roster of volunteers. Its two ambulances operate out of stations in Deerfield and Cottage Grove.
Data shared with the commission last year showed that the average response time from the Deerfield station to an emergency scene in the Town of Pleasant Springs is 15 minutes, and 10 minutes from the Cottage Grove station.
According to reports Lang presented on Jan. 21, about two-thirds of the EMS district’s total population lives in the Village and Town of Cottage Grove. About one-quarter lives in the Town and Village of Deerfield. The remainder, less than 10 percent, lives in Pleasant Springs.
Some commission members have previously said more district resources should go to the Cottage Grove area, given its higher population. Others have pushed, however, to keep ambulance response times consistent across the district, including to geographically remote areas, by distributing resources equitably. That would include keeping ambulances evenly staffed between the Cambridge and Deerfield stations.
Lang weighed in on that idea at the March 18 meeting, saying that the location and timing of calls are so variable that devoting more resources to larger communities may negatively impact the mission of the entire service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.