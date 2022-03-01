Deerfield competes at state ski and snowboard championships

The 47th Wisconsin Interscholastic Alpine Racing Association (WIARA) State Ski & Snowboard Championships was held at Mt. La Crosse the week of Feb. 18 – 21 with the Deerfield High School Ski & Snowboard Team in attendance along with 400 athletes throughout Wisconsin.
Nestled in the bluffs of the Mississippi River, the La Crosse terrain has a 516 vertical drop and the 2nd longest run in the Badger state making it the most ideal ski racing venue that rockets racers down a 10-story drop. The sole goal of the super G is to get to the bottom as fast as possible in one run, staying with the lines of the course. Slalom focuses on speed along with technical skiing, making their way through a course with a series of direction changes and must weave in and out of gates spaced closely together. To say the least, the crowd of a couple thousand watching at the bottom of the hills are able to watch in spectacular fashion a mix of crashes and or ski’s outs as the races progressed throughout the day.
Deerfield Seniors Tristan (TJ) Furseth and Isabella (Bella) Graffin closed out their 4-year racing careers as contenders coming into state on top of the conference podium with WSHARA (Wisconsin High School Alpine Racing Association Southern Conference). Deerfield/Madison Area Co-ops boys snowboard team returned to State this year with perennial racers of Senior Tristan Furseth, Sophomore, Milo Graffin while Sophomore Evan Mathwig made his Mt. La Crosse debut bringing in the 5th seed.
Snowboard competition Saturday consisted of one run each of Slalom, Giant Slalom and Boardercross. Deerfield/Madison Area Co-op boys snowboarders ended up with a 9th place finish overall in team standings. Icing conditions at the top of the course resulted in several falls and hiking for racers to get back up and around the gates. In the final race of the day in the Slalom run, the ice at the top of the course made it very challenging for racers to hold an edge coming down the slope and making the turn at the first flag. Milo Graffin dropped into the racecourse switch (essentially riding backwards) and was able to hold an edge on the icy terrain and was able to stay upright throughout the entire run. He finished with a 29th place finish to end the day.
Milo Graffin 33rd place overall, Tristan Furseth 46th and Evan Mathwig, 60th, with an overall team standing in 9th place.
On Sunday, the weather was simply beautiful for a February day as Bella Graffin kicked off the Ski Competition with Super G and slalom. In Super G, she scored 13th overall with a time of 38.85 and Slalom she struggled on the gate delays putting her 25th place overall out of 149 skiers with a time of 49.91.
On Monday, it was windy and overcast with overall very icy conditions on the giant slalom run with Bella Graffin sitting in the bottom of the 2nd seed. She was able to cover 516 feet of vertical drop in 38.56 seconds, placing in her 11th place to finish out her final day of racing placing her 11th overall finisher in Girls combined which led to the team punching their ticket onto the team podium in 5th place.
Bella Graffin will be attending Montana State University in the Fall 2022 where she is 20 minutes from her dorm to chairlift and accepted into the pre-nursing curriculum. Tristan Furseth has already started his post-secondary education at Blackhawk Technical College, studying to become a lineman. For any senior athlete to be able to carry their sport into their post-secondary education and beyond, these kids will be skiing and boarding for many years to come.
Up Next:
Bella Graffin – FIS with US Ski & Snowboard with races going into Mid-March.
Milo Graffin – USASA (United States of America Snowboard and Free Ski Association) with Slopestyle and rail jam events with Midwest Best starting the weekend of Feb. 26th & 27th.
Evan Mathwig – Rail Jam at Alpine Valley Feb. 26th.
Tristan Furseth – Moving into his summer 2022 he is the driver of the number 57 legends race car, and you will be able to catch him on Wisconsin's fastest dirt tracks.