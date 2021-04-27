SOUTH WAYNE — The Deerfield football team’s two-game winning streak was snapped by perennial powerhouse Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) in a 36-0 defeat Friday night.

The loss came on the heels of victories over Menomonie Indian and Poynette and gave the Demons a final alternate fall season record of 2-2.

Black Hawk/Warren has three WIAA state titles to its program’s credit.

“That’s one of the upper-echelon programs in the state in our division; coming off two victories, it was a really good test for us and a good chance for the kids to see what a program at the level we want to get to looks like. That’s the measuring stick,” Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger said. “They definitely had a confidence and a swagger about them.”

The Warriors (4-1), owners of WIAA Division 7 state titles in 2018 and 2019, led just 8-0 after one quarter before showing their true form, scoring three times in the second period to take a commanding 30-0 halftime lead into the locker room.

Quarterback Braden Bohnsack completed just two passes all game — both for touchdowns — and both to Ryan Molitor, while Lucas Milz rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries and two TDs himself as BH/W held a 317-78 yardage advantage over the Demons.

Sophomore quarterback Tommy Lees struggled on the night completing just 7-of-22 passes for 66 yards while being intercepted once. Lees finished his first season under center throwing for 521 yards on 34-of-72 passing while throwing three touchdowns. He also rushed for another three scores, adding 174 yards on the ground.

“If you had told me March 8 when we started what this season was going to 2-2 and knocking off a good Poynette team, I would have taken it in a heartbeat. The best thing we got to do was have a real proper send-off for our seniors,” said Sweger.

BLACK HAWK/WARREN 36

DEERFIELD 0

Deerfield 0 0 0 0 — 0

Black Hawk 8 22 6 0 — 36

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — D 5-12, BHW 26-195. Passing Yards — D 66, BHW 122. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — D 7-22-1, BHW 2-2-0.

Individual Leaders

Rushing: D: Leke 5-12; BHW: Mahoney 12-104. Passing: D: Lees 7-22-1, 66; BHW: Bohnsack 2-2-0,122. Receiving: D: Klade 2-32; BHW: Molitor 3-106.

