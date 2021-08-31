Deerfield will hear 3 architects’ village hall proposals

A Deerfield village committee will hear from 3 architects next week that are vying to be the firm to design a new village hall.
The village’s Municipal Needs Committee will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Deerfield Community Center. The meeting is open to the public.
The three firms that will make presentations, that responded to the village’s recent request for proposals, are Keller Architects, Kueny Architects, and Dimension IV Architects.
Construction is envisioned to begin next year on a new Deerfield village hall on West Nelson Street.
The hope is to choose a firm in early fall, complete design work by the end of 2021, begin construction in the summer of 2022 and move in by early 2023.
The village’s Municipal Needs Committee voted on June 21 to recommend to the village board that proposals be taken from architectural firms that could also serve as project manager.
A 2019 estimate put the cost of building a new village hall at $1.4 to $1.75 million; but committee members said it could cost up to $2 million.
Architectural firms who returned proposals were asked to include an estimate to construct a new village hall across from the Deerfield Public Library and adjacent to Fireman’s Park, and to include an alternate cost estimate with an attached police station.
Committee members said in June that they’re hopeful that the project falls into a time period during which COVID-19-inflated construction costs are falling, and interest rates haven’t risen as they have shown early signs of maybe doing.