Rockdale is quiet right now, but it wasn’t always that way. Recent events are shining a light on its vibrant history. Both the beer cellar project and the Rockdale Historical Walking Tour Guide are drawing visitors to explore its past.
Platted in 1836, the village of Clinton, now Rockdale, stretched farther north a half-mile into CamRock 2 and west a quarter mile past the cemetery. Land speculators, driven by the prospect of the new state capital to be located here, bought most of the platted lots. The land boom became a bust when Madison won out, and the village eventually shrunk by half.
One large landowner made good on an early investment when his family eventually opened limestone quarries at the east and west ends of the plat, one now at Oakland Road, the other at Clearview Road, both owned by same family until this century.
Norwegian immigrants, meanwhile, streamed to Koshkonong Prairie, including Clinton (later Rockdale), in great numbers beginning in the 1840s. Tax rolls from the 1850s and ‘60s show Norwegian names on nearly all the individually owned lots, with a few notable exceptions.
William Mayhew built an inn in 1837 to serve travelers on the wagon trail connecting Milwaukee with lead mines in southwestern Wisconsin. The “Old Lead Trail” followed the high ground into the village and crossed the creek near the current site of the wastewater plant.
N.A. Perry built the first house in 1846, a sturdy two-story structure with limestone walls sixteen inches thick, still standing behind the church. Nathan Van Horn, an owner of the dam and mil built with his brother Thomas in 1847, built a house west of the dam.
The village grew rapidly in its early years, with many businesses supporting the Norwegian community in town and on the Prairie. The millpond provided waterpower for the mill to provide villagers and farmers alike with lumber, grist (livestock feed), and flour. Many more establishments offered groceries, hardware, mail, blacksmith wares, and other goods and services, including a brewery that supported four taverns plus the inn.
Growth leveled off in the next few decades, and the 320-acre plat of Clinton shrunk by half when the Village of Rockdale incorporated in 1914.
Rockdale’s growth and development is detailed in the “Rockdale Sesquicentennial Program and Local History” booklet compiled for the 150-year celebration in 1986, on reserve at the local library. In the words of a local Norwegian, “It was quite the deal.”
Also available is “Rockdale Historical Walking Tour Guide: A Self-guided Trip Through The Past Into The Present of Rockdale, Wisconsin” soon to be available on the Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society website. Rockdale Historical Association, a committee of KPHS, hopes to develop an updated version to include pictures.