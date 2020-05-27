DEERFIELD
The Deerfield School District is offering free meals for students age 18 and under in the district. Meals can be picked up at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry St., from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Delivery is also available upon request. Families should sign up for meals for the upcoming week on the district’s website, deerfield.k12.wi.us, by the Wedneday before. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, May 28
Scrambled eggs, sausage patties, emoji potatoes, peaches, milk
Friday, May 29
Mr. Rib sandwich, pretzels, pickle, baked beans, apple juice, milk
Monday, June 1
Grilled chicken sandwich, chips, carrots, apple, milk
Tuesday, June 2
Nachos, salsa, fiesta beans, sidekick smoothie cup, milk
Wednesday, June 3
Chicken Teriyaki, brown rice, broccoli, pineapple, milk
Thursday, June 4
Uncrustable PBJ, go-gurt, crackers, orange, juice, milk
Friday, June 5
BBQ pork sandwich, chips, pickle, potato salad, grapes, milk
CAMBRIDGE
The Cambridge School District is now offering free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 and under. Families can pick up meals on Monday and Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. No paperwork is needed. If interested, contact the Cambridge food service director Janice Murray at (608) 423-9727 extension 1116 or jmurray@cambridge.k12.wi.us. The district is also collecting donations for Everybody Eats, a district meal program. Donations can be made at the Badger Bank drive-up window.
