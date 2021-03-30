Cambridge Village Board levy limit referendum explanation

On Jan. 21, 2021, the Village Board approved a resolution to place a referendum question on the April 6, 2021, ballot.
With the current state of our annual allowable levy, the Board is asking for your approval to raise the State imposed levy limit and dedicate the increase for the purpose of paying general fund expenditures for general government, public safety, public works, and capital purchases.
As prescribed by State statute, this is the question as it will appear on your ballot:
Under State law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Cambridge for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2022, is limited to 4.306%, which results in a levy of $1,425,977. Shall the Village of Cambridge be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2022, for the purpose of paying general fund operating expenditures for general government, public safety, public works, and capital purchases, by a total of 6.662%, which results in a levy of $1,520,977, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $95,000 for each fiscal year going forward?
A “Yes” vote will approve permanently raising the levy limit $95,000, allowing the Village to continue paying for general government, public safety (i.e., fire, ems, and police services), public works (i.e., road projects) and capital purchases (i.e., snowplows). A “No” vote will keep the levy the same and further limit the village’s ability to upgrade roads and equipment and offering other amenities to residents due to increased costs of projects and public safety.
How did we get to this point?In 2006, the State of Wisconsin placed limits on the amount a Village can levy. A levy is the amount a Village can tax the taxpayers of the municipality. This amount is spread out equally among the taxpayers based on assessed values of property. A low spending Village at the time of the levy limit caps was forced to remain at a lower level, limiting the ability to increase taxes to cover the increasing monetary demands, i.e., public safety, road construction and maintenance, fuel, equipment maintenance, salaries, utilities, and services for our citizens. These demands have simply overrun our allowed spending. The only levy increase a Village is allowed each year is based on the percent of net new construction, which has historically been minimal.
Since 2015, we have done minimal road work. We redid Water Street in a joint venture with Dane County, and North and South Streets were completed. These projects were funded by borrowing debt and assessing property owners. Due to a lack of funds, we have not been able to maintain or update our other streets on the Public Works capital improvement list and have only been able to do limited crack sealing. We have also had to postpone purchasing new equipment, and in turn our equipment repair costs have increased.
- The village’s annual cost for contracting for police services with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office rose from $182,966 in 2015 to $244,505 in 2021, an increase of $58,539, or 31.99 percent.
- The village’s annual cost for fire and EMS rose from $59,093 in 2015 to $184,510 in 2021, an increase of $125,416, or 212 percent.
- The village’s annual cost for equipment repair rose from $9,786 in 2015 to $15,000 in 2021, an increase of $5,213, or 58 percent.
- The village’s annual cost for senior and youth services rose from $10,000 in 2015 to $21,759 in 2021, an increase of $11,759 or 117 percent.
Public Safety constitutes 40% of our general budget. As you can see from the above, the cost for just the Public Safety services has increased nearly $184,000.00 since 2015. While our levy limit has only allowed us to increase by $126,662.00 over that same time frame. When you add in other items such as the Equipment Repair, Senior/Youth Services, Insurance, wages, and other costs of doing business, our levy is not keeping up with expenses. In turn, we have had to increase fees, cut some services, and make drastic changes in how the Village is run.
How will this affect my taxes? Based on numbers from our financial advisors, taxes would increase $58.77/$100,000 value of property per year. For a property valued at $200,000, the increase would be $117.54 per year.
A “Yes” vote will allow us to continue fully funding public safety, resume our street maintenance schedule, purchase much needed equipment for our public works, and continue providing services our residents are accustomed to receiving.
A “No” vote will require us to continue cutting items and possible services within the Village budget, in order to accommodate budget items outside of our control.
