VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Tuesday, Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Village Board

Monday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

Town Board

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., Town Hall

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Education

Monday, Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Education

Monday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m. teleconference

Load comments