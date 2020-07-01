Longtime Cambridge Elementary School environmental education volunteer Georgia Gomez-Ibanez has won a statewide award for her conservation work at the school garden and forest.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the award June 24.
Gomez-Ibanez was one of four volunteers from across the state recognized by the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council for their conservation work. Five professional individuals and one professional organization were also recognized.
The award honors efforts in “preventing or eradicating nonnative plants and animals that can harm Wisconsin’s ecosystems, economy and in some cases, public health,” a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.
Gomez-Ibanez was recognized for her work reducing invasive garlic mustard and buckthorn populations in the Cambridge Elementary School forest.
“Her innovative ideas to control invasives and her passion inspire the teachers and students,” the statement said.
Gomez-Ibanez is a retired teacher’s aide who continues to volunteer at the school. She plants and tends the Blue Jay garden at CES, and maintains trails and plant health in the school forest.
She also helps at the Severson Learning Center, the district’s 82-acre school farm, and serves on the board of the Lake Ripley Management District.
The Wisconsin Invasive Species Council website says that Gomez-Ibanez has been “innovative” with her measures to curb invasive species.
She began using large metal cans from the cafeteria to cover buckthorn plants to prevent growth, volunteers to water native plants at 4:30 a.m. and maintains paths and learning stations for students in the forest and prairie, the website said.
CES Principal Chris Holt praised her work at the school.“It is pretty amazing to see her passion shared with students and teachers as she promotes environmental education at CES, the Severson Learning Center and on Lake Ripley,” Holt said in an email.
“I know she is eager to share this award with the students and credits them with having a team effort approach for caring for our environment,” he continued. “We are fortunate to have Ms. G.I. on our team and we are all very proud of her.”
