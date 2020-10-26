CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Oct. 30
Tuna Salad Sandwich
on WW
Tomato Soup
Fruit Cocktail
Blueberry Pound Cake
MO – Hummus Wrap
NCS –SF Cookie
Tuesday, Nov. 3
No meal, Election Day
Friday, Nov. 6
- Italian Sausage
on White Bun
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Stewed Tomatoes
Orange
Chocolate Ice Cream Cup
MO – Veggie Hot Dogs
NCS – SF Ice cream
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
