HADEN HARTWIG
Cambridge High School
Sports you played in high school: Golf
Favorite sports moment: Rides to the meets
Favorite school subject: Science
GPA: 4.012
Post high school plans: UW-Madison, Dairy Science or Nursing
Song you're listening to right now: Roses - Imanbek Remix by SAINt JHN
Favorite place to eat: Chick-fil-A or Culver's
I like competing against: Lakeside Lutheran
