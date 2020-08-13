HAYDEN HARTWIG
HADEN HARTWIG

Cambridge High School

Sports you played in high school: Golf

Favorite sports moment: Rides to the meets

Favorite school subject: Science

GPA: 4.012

Post high school plans: UW-Madison, Dairy Science or Nursing

Song you're listening to right now: Roses - Imanbek Remix by SAINt JHN

Favorite place to eat: Chick-fil-A or Culver's

I like competing against: Lakeside Lutheran

