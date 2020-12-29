March 15: 4-H scholarshipsThe Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is offering more than $15,000 in scholarships to 4-H members in 2021. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 15. To be eligible, students must have been a 4-H member for at least three years, have a grade point average of at least 2.5 and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical college for the 2021-22 year. Members should apply with a resume and cover letter to scholarships @wis4hfoundation.org.
CAMBRIDGE
Personal Needs DriveCambridge FFA is collecting personal needs items to help local homeless people this holiday season. Donations can be dropped off at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, Premiere Couture or Nora’s. Donations go to Friends of the State Street Family. Items needed now include: hand warmers, hats, gloves, scarves, tarps, flashlights, thermals, underwear, socks, and personal hygiene items. More information: eklingbeil@cambridge.k12.wi.us.
Jan. 4: Transition dayMonday, Jan. 4 is the next opportunity for Cambridge Elementary School families to choose whether a child is learning in-person or virtually.
March 1: Fort HealthCare scholarshipsFort HealthCare is offering more than $25,000 in scholarships to students interested in careers in healthcare this year. Applicants must be high school graduates from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Sullivan or Whitewater. Applications are due Monday, March 1, 2021, and can be found at www.FortHealthCare.com/scholarships.
DEERFIELD
Jan. 26: Picture dayDeerfield Elementary School picture day has been rescheduled for Jan. 26, 2021.
