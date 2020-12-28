The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent office will be closed for upcoming New Year’s Day holiday.

The office, at 320 N. Main St. in Lake Mills, will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Editors won’t be available to answer calls or messages.

The news office will be staffed on Thursday, Dec. 31. While the news office remains closed to the public, newspaper staff will be working in the office on this day and will be available to receive calls or drop-ins.

For more information, contact managing editor Karyn Saemann at ksaemann@hngnews.com.

