Cambridge will likely see a lower school tax rate than previous years in 2020-21, perhaps dropping to less than $10 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
At the Cambridge School Board’s annual meeting and budget hearing Sept. 21, held in-person at Cambridge High School and online, school district business manager Mark Worthing presented the highlights of this year’s projected budget.
The board went on to approve a tax levy of $7.19 million, which Worthing called a zero percent increase from last year’s levy of $7.18 million.
Worthing said the school district estimated tax rate is $9.57 per $1,000 of property value. That’s a 66-cent decrease from last year’s tax rate of $10.23 per $1,000.
The school district’s portion of the tax bill for the owner of a $200,000 home whose value has remained unchanged since last year would be $1,914, down about $132 from $2,046 in 2019-20.
Worthing estimated the equalized property value in the district is about $751 million, which will be finalized in October. Worthing said a seven percent increase in property values is projected district-wide.
The school district is set to have a $1.58 million fund balance this year, up about $20,000, or 1.3 percent from $1.56 million in 2019-20.
The general fund budget is expected to be $12.24 million, up 2.7 percent from $11.92 last year.
Worthing said earlier this year, the district had anticipated a “flat enrollment change,” from last year, staying around 930 students as in 2019-20.
However, he said Cambridge might see a slight enrollment decrease this year because of COVID-19. Families may have open-enrolled out of the school district, or opted to home school, Nikolay said.
Worthing said administrators don’t think that will have much of a funding impact. The enrollment count was finalized on Sept. 18.
Worthing said the school district is expecting about $4.03 million in general state aid. That number will be finalized Oct. 15.
Worthing said the school district has about $343,000 in its capital projects fund, but has no plan for any major capital projects in the 2020-21 school year.
The district also expects to be carrying about $2.45 million in debt by the end of the 2020-21 school year, tied to 2013 facilities renovations. Worthing expects that debt to be paid off by 2028. Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said the district has only borrowed to four percent of its borrowing capacity, putting it in a good position for future projects.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused minimal changes to this year’s budget, Worthing said, due to an infusion of federal CARES Act funding.
Worthing said Cambridge schools will receive about $57,800 in CARES Act funds. As of today, Worthing said, all COVID-related costs like protective equipment, cleaning supplies, have been covered by that funding.
Worthing said if the district needs to make more COVID-related purchases, it would need to dip into its general fund. But he doesn’t see that happening.
“At this point, we are confident that between CARES Act funds and utilizing current budgets, we won’t have to use any fund balance to cover the related expenditures,” Worthing said in an email.
