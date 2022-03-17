David Wilkinson Mar 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Current and previous elected positions3 times elected president St. Pauls Liberty Church here In DeerfieldTwice elected to Endowment Fund at St. Pauls Liberty Church - serving on that presently2017 village trustee2018 village trustee2020 village trusteeCurrent and past community involvementMember of Deerfield Jaycees years agoWas highly involved in building two ball diamonds at Community Park - without tax fundingHighly involved building baseball diamond at high school - without tax fundingRan Little League and Teener Baseball for many yearsInvolved at St. Pauls Liberty ChurchActive member of the Deerfield LionsMember VFWYears I have resided in the Deerfield areaMoved to Deerfield 53 years agoOccupationPresently retired - After working 44 years for Eco Lab out of St. Paul, Minn. as a dedicated executive account managerWhat I like best about living in DeerfieldThe people and the many friends that I have made over the years - plus if you're in trouble and need to be helped out you can count on the people in this communityThe greatest challenge currently facing Deerfield Paying the cost of public safety - police, fire, and EMS - always going upDeerfield's greatest strengthThe people who live here - our schools - community centerMy future vision for the Deerfield area as a citizen and an elected officialIn the future we definitely need to purchase land for another industrial parkNeed to dress up the buildings on Main StreetNeed to increase the amount of senior housingAnything else you would like to addDeerfield is a great small townGreat place to liveIf we all work together we can make it an even better place Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cambridge Village Board candidates share views on station, growth Deerfield school board candidates weigh in on issues from COVID to building upgrades Village weighs strengthening ordinances to be tougher on builders Cambridge School Board candidates assess pandemic response, look forward Mayah Holzhueter unanimous selection on first team Capitol-South, Saveea Freeland and Brooke Stenklyft named to second team Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!