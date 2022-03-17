Current and previous elected positions

  • 3 times elected president St. Pauls Liberty Church here In Deerfield
  • Twice elected to Endowment Fund at St. Pauls Liberty Church - serving on that presently
  • 2017 village trustee
  • 2018 village trustee
  • 2020 village trustee

Current and past community involvement

  • Member of Deerfield Jaycees years ago
  • Was highly involved in building two ball diamonds at Community Park - without tax funding
  • Highly involved building baseball diamond at high school - without tax funding
  • Ran Little League and Teener Baseball for many years
  • Involved at St. Pauls Liberty Church
  • Active member of the Deerfield Lions
  • Member VFW

Years I have resided in the Deerfield area

  • Moved to Deerfield 53 years ago

Occupation

  • Presently retired - After working 44 years for Eco Lab out of St. Paul, Minn. as a dedicated executive account manager

What I like best about living in Deerfield

  • The people and the many friends that I have made over the years - plus if you're in trouble and need to be helped out you can count on the people in this community

The greatest challenge currently facing Deerfield 

  • Paying the cost of public safety - police, fire, and EMS - always going up

Deerfield's greatest strength

  • The people who live here - our schools - community center

My future vision for the Deerfield area as a citizen and an elected official

  • In the future we definitely need to purchase land for another industrial park
  • Need to dress up the buildings on Main Street
  • Need to increase the amount of senior housing

Anything else you would like to add

  • Deerfield is a great small town
  • Great place to live
  • If we all work together we can make it an even better place

